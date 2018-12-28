Rockhopper Exploration (RKH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.25

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.27), with a volume of 664731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.15 ($0.28).

RKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

