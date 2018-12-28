Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

RCI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,630. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

