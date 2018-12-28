Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) versus BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.80 $12.98 billion $3.84 15.33 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $78.19 million 5.54 $77.03 million N/A N/A

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Dutch Shell and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 0 0 0 0 N/A BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.3%. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 5.74% 9.95% 4.88% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 98.84% 13,824.51% 9,815.40%

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products. The Upstream segment manages the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Downstream segment manages different oil products and chemical activities as part of an integrated value chain, including trading activities, what turns crude oil and other feedstock into a range of products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, and industrial and transport use. The Corporate segment comprises holdings and treasury, self-insurance activities, and headquarters and central functions of the company. The company was founded in February 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

