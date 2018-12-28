RWE (RWE) PT Set at €20.00 by Independent Research

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.38 ($27.19).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE opened at €18.49 ($21.50) on Wednesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.