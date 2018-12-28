SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, equinet set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.20 ($21.16).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.20 ($13.02) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of €20.08 ($23.35).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.