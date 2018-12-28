SafeInsure Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,503.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $196,503.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00033425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 1,338,656 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

