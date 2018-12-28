salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $1,894,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $626,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $20,976,845.12.

On Thursday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $1,413,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $1,372,300.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $694,500.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $1,429,100.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $1,384,900.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

CRM opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $766,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

