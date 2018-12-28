Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.36. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

