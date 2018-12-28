SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $13,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,776,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock worth $88,441,242. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $163.19 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

