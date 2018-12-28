Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.
Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 2,206,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,947. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $43.51.
