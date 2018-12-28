SEA (SE) vs. Cornerworld (CWRL) Financial Survey

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cornerworld alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cornerworld and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cornerworld and SEA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld $400,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A SEA $414.19 million 9.00 -$560.48 million ($2.72) -4.19

Cornerworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cornerworld has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A SEA -141.71% -367.61% -44.17%

Summary

Cornerworld beats SEA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for Garena's prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.