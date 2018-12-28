Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

