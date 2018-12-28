SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Gellert bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 869,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/seacor-marine-smhi-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-11-55.html.

About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.