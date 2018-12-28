Seagate Technology (STX) Bond Prices Fall 1.1%

An issue of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) debt fell 1.1% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2027. The debt is now trading at $84.75 and was trading at $87.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $16,244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

