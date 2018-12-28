Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 446 1053 1156 23 2.28

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 68.57%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.96% -0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -1.73 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $321.40 million -$32.62 million 1.61

Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime rivals beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

