Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 446 1053 1156 23 2.28

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -1.73 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $321.40 million -$32.62 million 1.63

Seanergy Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.96% -0.81%

Summary

Seanergy Maritime competitors beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

