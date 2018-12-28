Sego Resources (SGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

