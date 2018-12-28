Selfiecoin Hits Market Cap of $8,322.00 (SLFI)

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Selfiecoin has a market capitalization of $8,322.00 and $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfiecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.02346150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00152895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00200416 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Selfiecoin Profile

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin.

Selfiecoin Coin Trading

Selfiecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

