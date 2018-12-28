Sexcoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Sexcoin has a market capitalization of $382,729.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sexcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sexcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00825374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Sexcoin

Sexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 128,405,895 coins. The official website for Sexcoin is www.sexcoin.info. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

