SG Americas Securities LLC Has $152,000 Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 374,836 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 932.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

RAVN stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-152000-position-in-raven-industries-inc-ravn.html.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.