SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Genpact Limited (G)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

