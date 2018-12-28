SGOCO Group (SGOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.80

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

