SHADE Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (SHADE)

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. SHADE Token has a total market capitalization of $102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHADE Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SHADE Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007070 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00020518 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00226416 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016056 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SHADE Token (CRYPTO:SHADE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin. The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org.

Buying and Selling SHADE Token

SHADE Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHADE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHADE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

