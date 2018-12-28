Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $42.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.55 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.97 million, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on Sharps Compliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,453. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a P/E ratio of -81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 260,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 265,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 351,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 292,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

