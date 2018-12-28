Shift Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,839.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Shift has a market cap of $4.09 million and $7,839.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00008795 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,714,781 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

