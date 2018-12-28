Short Interest in General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Grows By 17.1%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 588,204 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 502,268 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of General Moly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of GMO opened at $0.23 on Friday. General Moly has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

