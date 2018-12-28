Short Interest in Ibio Inc (IBIO) Declines By 4.3%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 532,145 shares, a decrease of 4.3% from the November 30th total of 556,309 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Ibio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

About Ibio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

