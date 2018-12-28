Short Interest in Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Declines By 7.0%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 890,225 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 956,997 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.63% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

