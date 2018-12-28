Short Interest in Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Declines By 9.1%

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,577,291 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,735,144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TIS opened at $0.84 on Friday. Orchids Paper Products has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIS. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

