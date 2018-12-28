Short Interest in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH (RLGT) Rises By 16.5%

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,756 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 944,193 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLGT opened at $4.16 on Friday. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH by 183.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADIANT LOGISTI/SH

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

