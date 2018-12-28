Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Receives $105.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

SLAB opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $113,330.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $380,006. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

