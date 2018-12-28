Sirius XM (SIRI) Earns Buy Rating from Macquarie

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,723,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 719,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 295,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

