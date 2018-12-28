Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

SMSI stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.01. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

