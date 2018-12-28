SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

