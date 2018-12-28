Social Send One Day Volume Reaches $3,173.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Social Send has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $732,785.00 and approximately $3,173.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00031660 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00024401 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001655 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

