Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the average volume of 603 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $117,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $975.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

