Southern Copper (SCCO) vs. Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) Critical Review

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Avalon Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 3.61 $728.50 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $50,000.00 206.02 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Avalon Advanced Materials does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 13.24% 14.97% 6.86% Avalon Advanced Materials -5,187.75% -2.26% -2.18%

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Copper and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 4 1 0 1.60 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $40.96, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

