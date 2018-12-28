S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,515. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after buying an additional 161,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188,210 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.