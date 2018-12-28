Spark Energy (SPKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.32

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -1.42.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $271,737.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

