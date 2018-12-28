Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce $25.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $104.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $105.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $115.77 million, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 2,210,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $506,998.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $339,408 over the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.