Spotify (SPOT) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Evercore ISI lowered Spotify to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spotify from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura reduced their target price on Spotify from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

