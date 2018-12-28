Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $17.04 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,631 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-17-04-million-stake-in-lennar-co-len.html.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.