Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $17.15 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,953 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,368,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $65,232,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,885,000 after acquiring an additional 640,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

