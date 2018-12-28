Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 13,696 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 35.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

