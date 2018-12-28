Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in H & R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in H & R Block by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in H & R Block by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in H & R Block by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

