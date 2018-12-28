Standpoint Research Upgrades Oracle (ORCL) to “Buy”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.69 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Standpoint Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,552 shares of company stock valued at $811,336. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Oracle by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

