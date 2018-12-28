Steven A. Markel Sells 100 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total value of $100,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,387,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,014.92. 49,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $954.39 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Steven A. Markel Sells 100 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/steven-a-markel-sells-100-shares-of-markel-co-mkl-stock.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.