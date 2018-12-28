Stifel Financial (SF) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stifel Financial to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE SF opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.39 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,482.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

