Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Essex Property Trust Put Options (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 912 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $267.41. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $1,284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,196. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

