Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Lamb Weston (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 910 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,585% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CL King downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

